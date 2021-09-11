Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.75. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,580 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $8,218,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,512,000 after acquiring an additional 615,557 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

