ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 34.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $647.98. 754,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,765. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.76 and a 1-year high of $681.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a PE ratio of 771.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $596.84 and a 200-day moving average of $537.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,307 shares of company stock worth $18,417,272. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

