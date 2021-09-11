Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s previous close.

SELB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $507.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at $760,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 926,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 31,805 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

