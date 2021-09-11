Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ SIC opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Select Interior Concepts has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $373.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.53.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,224,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after buying an additional 52,203 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 48,554 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 765,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,180,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

