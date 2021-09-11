Sei Investments Co. Sells 12,854 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,854 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,842 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Truist Securities increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.93.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $34,966,665. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $599.56 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $453.76 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $623.65 and its 200 day moving average is $620.34.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

