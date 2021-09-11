Sei Investments Co. Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,311 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Amcor stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,204,909 shares of company stock valued at $15,019,767. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

