Sei Investments Co. Has $6.97 Million Stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,833 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 28.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.17. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 41.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.