Sei Investments Co. Has $6.70 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,019 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 117.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 487,216 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,147,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,128,000 after buying an additional 199,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

LNT stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

