Sei Investments Co. Has $6.43 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $473.96 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.