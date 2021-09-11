Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,770 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth about $376,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 8.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 3.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 8.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PENN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $79.81 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

