Sei Investments Co. Buys 2,164 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Installed Building Products worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 14,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IBP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.70.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,363,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,028 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.