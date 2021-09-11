Security National Trust Co. Sells 50 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Security National Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,217,000. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA opened at $346.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.11. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

