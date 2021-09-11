Security National Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,730 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FULT opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

