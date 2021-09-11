Security National Trust Co. Purchases 396 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Edison International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE EIX opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.