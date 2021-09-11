Security National Trust Co. Invests $86,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of OGN opened at $33.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

