Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,844 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,255,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,169. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.18. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $406.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $142,357,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,715,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,130,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,777,167 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.