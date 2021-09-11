Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,728 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $29,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 14.8% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $2,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.95. 3,178,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

