Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 164,168 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,168 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $17,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $3,331,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 128.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 134.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $2,938,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,362,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,048. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

