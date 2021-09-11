Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,868 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.31. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

