Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 357,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 56.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $4,594,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 938.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 268,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 242,953 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.98. 15,123,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,308,477. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $228.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

