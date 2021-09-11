Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 0.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $37,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,984. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.97.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

