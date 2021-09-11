Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 19,661 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.23% of Life Storage worth $19,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at about $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $1,119,000. Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 39.1% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 15.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.75. The stock had a trading volume of 331,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,158. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.34. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $129.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

