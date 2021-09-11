SeaChange International (SEAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 13th. Analysts expect SeaChange International to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%.

SEAC stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.80. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other SeaChange International news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 507,815 shares in the company, valued at $538,283.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SeaChange International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 5,134.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 767,272 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.62% of SeaChange International worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

