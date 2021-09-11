Scotiabank Increases Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$100.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$92.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$95.33.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$92.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$88.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$82.06. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$71.66 and a twelve month high of C$94.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.