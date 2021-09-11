Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Trading Down 2%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Scientific Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of $28.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment, Catalyst Research Instruments, and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.