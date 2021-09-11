Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 230.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $155.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.41 and a 200-day moving average of $141.47. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

