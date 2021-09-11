Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411,492 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $366,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 117,672 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.25. 1,577,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,149. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.