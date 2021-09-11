Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2,303.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.13. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98.

