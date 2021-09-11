Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives $305.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHLAF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Schindler stock opened at $309.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.61. Schindler has a 1-year low of $259.35 and a 1-year high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

