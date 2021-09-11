Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

SHLAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Schindler to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Schindler stock opened at $309.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.61. Schindler has a 52 week low of $259.35 and a 52 week high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

