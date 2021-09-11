Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €10.80 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Orange in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orange currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.60 ($14.82).

ORA stock opened at €9.36 ($11.01) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.02. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

