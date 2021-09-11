Salvatore Ferragamo’s (SFRGY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SFRGY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Salvatore Ferragamo to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

