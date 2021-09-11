salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.910-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.78 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.360-$4.380 EPS.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.
CRM stock traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.20. 5,280,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429,721. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $251.80 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22.
In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $198,525.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total value of $5,237,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,058,997. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
