salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.910-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.78 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.360-$4.380 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.

CRM stock traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.20. 5,280,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429,721. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $251.80 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $198,525.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total value of $5,237,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,058,997. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

