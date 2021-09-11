salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,141,435.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,141,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,140,072.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00.
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,666.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $138,997.60.
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,436.00.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00.
Shares of CRM opened at $257.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.15 and its 200 day moving average is $234.81. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
