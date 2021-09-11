salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,141,435.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,141,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,140,072.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,666.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $138,997.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,436.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $257.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.15 and its 200 day moving average is $234.81. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.