Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

SAPMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Saipem alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAPMY remained flat at $$4.54 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. Saipem has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.