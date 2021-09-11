Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Saia worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia stock opened at $241.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.52 and its 200-day moving average is $225.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.07 and a 1 year high of $259.13. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

