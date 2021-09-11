Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $30.72 on Friday. Safran has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

