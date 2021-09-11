SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.84 Million

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $904.72 million and approximately $24.84 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00069416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00128576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.00181974 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,162.23 or 0.99794252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.50 or 0.07127334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.14 or 0.00862076 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.