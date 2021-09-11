Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider Peter Constable Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) insider Peter Constable purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.50 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,500,000.00 ($1,071,428.57).

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Ryder Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

About Ryder Capital

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

