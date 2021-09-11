Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 83,553 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 83,553 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Sensata Technologies worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ST opened at $56.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

