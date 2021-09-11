Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,663 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,663 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $13,903,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 968.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 226,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $7,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average is $54.42. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

