Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,065,598 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 337,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.76 and a beta of 1.51. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.