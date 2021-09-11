Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 101.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total value of $6,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,611,958.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $914,799.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,107 shares in the company, valued at $40,190,760.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,887 shares of company stock worth $79,874,529. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $488.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $515.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.47.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.