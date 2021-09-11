Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 17,676 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,360,000 after purchasing an additional 184,713 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 321.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 144,253 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,043,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Veritiv by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,209,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $91.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.03. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $98.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.18.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

