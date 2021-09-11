Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,622 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of CFR stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.52. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 80.43%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.