Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given New C$155.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$160.00 to C$155.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.15.

Shares of RGLD opened at $108.66 on Friday. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $133.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 97.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,902 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 30.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,125,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $37,906,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 87.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 302,936 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $30,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

