Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.610-$0.690 EPS.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.30 and a 200-day moving average of $122.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROST. Cowen cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

