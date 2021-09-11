Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,305 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP opened at $473.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $483.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.29.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

