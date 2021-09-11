Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Roku posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.00.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,918,271.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $206,232,131 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Roku by 2,100.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after purchasing an additional 703,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Roku by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Roku by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,293 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $328.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 200.18 and a beta of 1.78. Roku has a 52 week low of $152.62 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.86.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

