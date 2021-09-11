Roger Alexander White Buys 26 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Roger Alexander White purchased 26 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 566 ($7.39) per share, for a total transaction of £147.16 ($192.27).

LON:BAG opened at GBX 543 ($7.09) on Friday. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 590 ($7.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 555.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 528.14. The firm has a market cap of £608.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAG shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

